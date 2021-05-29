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Is It Freewill or Free Grace?
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20 views • May 29, 2021
Matthew 26:28
“For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.”
King James Version
“For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.”
King James Version
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