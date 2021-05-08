PROJECT VERITAS IN TIMES SQUARE!

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Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society.
Core Values
MORAL COURAGE - Courage is the virtue that sustains all others. We choose to overcome our fears.
WE ARE ALL LEADERS - Turning people into leaders. Completed staff work. Ownership.
COLLABORATION - Best not to work in silos. No one individual is as smart as all of us.
RESILIENCE - Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. Never, ever, ever give up. We don't let mistakes or setbacks discourage us. Pursue perfection, knowing full well you will never attain it.
MISSION DRIVEN - The best people are motivated by purpose. We are passionate and truly believe in our cause. We must be externally focused, not internally focused.
MAKE THE STATUS QUO DO THE IMPOSSIBLE - We move mountains. Failure is not an option. We do whatever it takes.
THE TIP OF THE SPEAR - We are a loss leader. We do not shy away from conflict or litigation.