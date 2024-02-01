On a Zoom call Gov. Gavin Newsom is complaining about his own weak shoplifting laws. What a clown.

He watched a shoplifter at Target and when the teller blamed the Governor, his solution was to go yell at the management like a deranged Karen and tell them they need to stop blaming the Governor.
The best part is the entitled wussy shoulder wiggle he does right after he stops speaking. That needs to be made into a GIF.
Source:https://twitter.com/ggreschler/status/1752759720363065387
