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Hacking the Human Design: Dr. Zelenko Exposes Transhumanist Cult High Priest in Powerful Interview
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327 views • March 31, 2022
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko of https://zdtoxlife.com/alex joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the transhumanist high priest Yuval Noah Harari as Klaus Schwab's right hand man implementing the transhuman agenda of the Great Reset.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-thread-the-most-sinister-globalist-youve-never-heard-of/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-thread-the-most-sinister-globalist-youve-never-heard-of/
Up to 75% Off Now at InfowarsStore.com
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