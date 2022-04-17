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Christian Persecution Is INCREASING!
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43 views • April 17, 2022
All who want to live Godly lives, following Jesus' example, will suffer persecution. Paul said something more or less along those lines and it is important to keep in mind, especially in countries like America where there is very little real Christian persecution.
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