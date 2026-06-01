AI giants created a monster to destroy democracy – Denmark's PM



Mette Frederiksen claims tech giants, capital, and AI are actively cooperating with political powers to undermine democracy. She says she told Sam Altman: "You have created a monster."



💬 Altman's reply: "Yes, and now it's up to you to deal with it."



Cute. But let's not pretend Western politicians are any less deceptive or malign. Frederiksen's sudden alarm? She probably just read reports of US tech tycoons eyeing Greenland – and knows she's their next obstacle.

Adding:

This is how disaster victims’ data gets sold to Palantir



Under the guise of "efficiency," Palantir has embedded its Foundry platform into FEMA — the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which coordinates US disaster response through a $1 bln DHS contract. A private intelligence company now processes data on US disaster victims without direct congressional oversight.



The relationship began in 2013 after Hurricane Sandy. The company gained its first access to FEMA, DHS, and CDC databases for analyzing social vulnerability and medical supply logistics.



♾ FEMA and ICE under one roof



Officially, FEMA uses Palantir to process aid applications after hurricanes and wildfires. However, the same $1 bln contract links FEMA's data systems with those of ICE and CBP within DHS, enabling data sharing between agencies.



🔐 Shared access



Personal information submitted with FEMA assistance applications — addresses, household composition, income, and phone records now flows through Palantir's analytical pipelines. These same datasets could be accessible to immigration enforcement under the unified DHS data ecosystem created by a presidential executive order in March 2025.



➕ Hospitals as data donors



The Palantir ELITE system identifies deportation targets using data from Medicaid, HHS, and commercial brokers. The system integrates health insurance data and other sensitive information, including data from agencies that FEMA works with directly during disaster response.



✉️ Congressional letter to DHS



In April 2026, 34 members of Congress sent a letter to DHS demanding transparency on how Palantir's tools are being used. Lawmakers are particularly concerned that the same technologies FEMA uses to process hurricane aid applications could be used by ICE to aggregate personal data of US citizens without judicial oversight.



🛟 Rescuers or operatives?



Palantir markets its work with FEMA as "saving lives during disasters." Critics from the Electronic Frontier Foundation and ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union — the largest civil rights organization in the US) call this a cover for normalizing mass surveillance technology inside civilian agencies, while the same tools power the deportation machine.



😏 The circumvention scheme



FEMA never signed a direct contract with Palantir for surveillance. Instead, Palantir entered through a $1 bln "umbrella" agreement with DHS — a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), a five-year framework contract that allows agencies to purchase services without repeated competitive bidding and without separate congressional approval for each deployment.





@geopolitics_prime





