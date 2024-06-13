Scott Ritter Exposes U.S. - NATO Deploy 300-000 Soldiers in Ukraine - Russia Big - Secret Move-.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this revealing analysis, Scott Ritter, the former UN weapons inspector, sheds light on a significant yet under-reported development in the Ukraine conflict. According to Ritter, the U.S. and NATO have quietly amassed a staggering 300,000 soldiers in Ukraine, a move that has significant implications for the region's stability and the broader geopolitical landscape.