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Dr Jawad Arshad-Founder WoW Health Solutions-Now there is an App to fix Healthcare in America!
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9 views • February 13, 2020
Emergency physician Jawad Arshad had risen in the hospital ranks, but when he started his own clinic he learned what a nightmare it was to manage group benefits. Step forward to today, and recently at the ASCEND conference, the benefits brokers awarded his cash-transactions App the technology innovation of the year! Now all the entrepreneurial providers, agents and businesses want in.
Individuals, too, can join. And why wouldn’t they? With a couple of pushes of a button, a family or small business owner may cut their premiums in half and expand choices by becoming a cash-shopping patient all arranged within the app!
The cash appointments ecosystem has arrived!
Individuals, too, can join. And why wouldn’t they? With a couple of pushes of a button, a family or small business owner may cut their premiums in half and expand choices by becoming a cash-shopping patient all arranged within the app!
The cash appointments ecosystem has arrived!
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