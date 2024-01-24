Major Censorship World Wide , Digital Passports and Surveillance Dystopia, Biometric Digital IDs

To Watch Full Episode and to watch live Every Saturday ! Go here ! - https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7/MITNE543:8

Buy Mike A Coffee - https://donorbox.org/buy-me-a-coffee-53

Link to the Most Powerful Glutathione in the World - https://mikeinthenight.neumi.com/home

#mikeinthenight #mikemartins





Censorship Concerns: Mike Martins discusses the significance of censorship and its potential impact on citizens.





Digital Passports and Surveillance Dystopia: The conversation covers the concept of digital passports, highlighting concerns about a looming surveillance dystopia.





WEF Influence: Mike mentions the World Economic Forum (WEF) and how it orders governments globally to create exclusion lists to demonetize citizens who believe in conspiracy theories. This is seen as an effort to control dissenting voices.





Demonetization and Digital Prison: The term "demonetize" is used in a broader context, referring to potential consequences beyond financial measures. It's seen as part of the creation of a digital prison that limits individual freedom.





Biometric Digital IDs: Reference is made to the Dutch queen suggesting the use of biometric digital IDs to track vaccination status, raising concerns about extensive personal data tracking.





Donald Trump's Pledge: Donald Trump's pledge to block the introduction of central digital bank currencies in the United States is mentioned, with implications for the financial system.





YouTube and Rumble: There's a discussion on YouTube blocking auto-sync with Rumble, showcasing ongoing challenges between mainstream and alternative video platforms.





UN Chief's Advocacy: The UN Chief Antonio Gutierrez's advocacy for sustainable development goals, including digital IDs and enhanced data sharing at the WEF, is highlighted.





Global Agenda: The broader point emphasizes the global agenda discussed at influential forums, raising concerns about the control exerted by powerful entities over various aspects of individuals' lives.





Concerns about White Minority: A brief mention is made about a study predicting whites becoming a minority in the United States by 2050, with implications for what is referred to as the "death of the European expansion" and potential societal shifts.





These key points collectively underscore the complex landscape of censorship, surveillance, and control, with an emphasis on the role of influential organizations and the potential consequences for individual freedoms and privacy





Censorship, Digital Passports, Surveillance Dystopia, WEF Influence, Demonetization, Digital Prison, Biometric Digital IDs, Donald Trump Pledge, YouTube Rumble Conflict, UN Chief Advocacy, Global Agenda, White Minority Prediction, Conspiracy Theories, Financial System, Personal Data Tracking, Mainstream Alternative Platforms, Central Digital Bank Currencies, Financial Challenges, Sustainable Development Goals, Data Sharing, Dissenting Voices, Privacy Concerns, Surveillance State, World Economic Forum, Dutch Queen Statement, Demonetization Impacts, Rumble Heroes, Awards Ceremonies, Influential Forums, Individual Freedom, Global Agenda Concerns, WEF 2024, Voice Of The Commonwealth, Next Week's News Today, Mike And The Night