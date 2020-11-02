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Pelosi's "Post It Vote" Failure
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35 views • November 02, 2020
San Fran Skeletor is now calling for in person voting despite the Rona panic-demic. Why would she tack 180 degrees so close to the election. Hmmmm
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You folks have a nice one
E.
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Thx for watching and sharing.
You folks have a nice one
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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