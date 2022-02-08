Miles Guo: why the CCP kowtows to Russia

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2/6/2022 Miles Guo: The reason why the CCP kowtows to Russia is that the Caucasians in the West don’t want to engage with them. So, the CCP can only use the excuse that Russia is the origin of communism to fool the Chinese people