Xi Scolds Trudeau at the G20 Summit Today

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Indonesia: Xi Jinping Scolds Justin Trudeau Like a School Boy – Calls Him Out in Front of Cameras for Leaking Their Convo to Reporters
Chinese President Xi & PM Trudeau at the G20 today. In it, Xi express his displeasure that everything discussed yesterday “has been leaked to the paper(s), that’s not appropriate… & that’s not the way the conversation was conducted”