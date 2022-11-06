Brazilians Take To Streets In Protest; Irish Priest Under Fire; Netanyahu Wins 11/6/22

Brazilians have taken to the streets for 7 straight days in protest over what they see as a fraudulent election after far left Lula seemed to edge out popular Bolsanaro in last week's presidential election. A Catholic priest in Ireland is under attack after a series of Homilies, as known as sermons, struck at the heart of morality angering those who don't actually read their Bibles. Russia warns the UK that they are in too deep in the Ukraine conflict and says the Russia government has proof they will be releasing that the UK is behind the Nord Stream pipeline bombing. Meloni is rising in popularity in Italy as her government faces it's first test on immigration, telling a German NGO that Italy is not responsible for their boats. Also a rare look inside of one of China's "zero covid" detention camps. Benjamin Netanyahu wins a massive comeback victory as Israeli Prime Minister. All of that and much more ahead! Read More:https://www.resistancechicks.com/brazilians-take-to-streets-in-protest/
