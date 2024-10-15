Marandi destroying Sky news - explains that Israel is a racist ethno-supremacist state

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marandi destroying Sky news - the host starts off trying to assert an Israeli talking point that the Iranian response on October 1st, which destroyed airfields and a dozen or two jets on the tarmac, was a 'humiliation'.
Marandi doesn't take the bait, and explains that Israel is a racist ethno-supremacist state.
But the talking point that the Iranian response didn't do much is indicative.
If Israel is down-playing it, they may be downplaying the need to respond 'robustly'.
Not for charitable reasons, but because in conventional terms, it is probable that they cannot.