Marandi destroying Sky news - explains that Israel is a racist ethno-supremacist state

Marandi destroying Sky news - the host starts off trying to assert an Israeli talking point that the Iranian response on October 1st, which destroyed airfields and a dozen or two jets on the tarmac, was a 'humiliation'.

Marandi doesn't take the bait, and explains that Israel is a racist ethno-supremacist state.

But the talking point that the Iranian response didn't do much is indicative.

If Israel is down-playing it, they may be downplaying the need to respond 'robustly'.

Not for charitable reasons, but because in conventional terms, it is probable that they cannot.