Psychedelic Drugs, Marijuana, & The Sunday Law. Altering The Brain Prevents Sealing 144,000. PTSD

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Trump to sign executive order on psychedelic drug used abroad to treat PTSD. A psychedelic used in some countries to treat post-traumatic stress disorder is expected to get a closer examination from the federal government on its safety and effectiveness, sources told CBS News. The White House is drafting an executive order that would signal the Trump administration's willingness to further U.S. research into a drug called ibogaine.
Trump signs order fast tracking review of psychedelics for mental health disorders.
Scientists work to discover how a single psychedelic trip may cause physical changes in the brain. President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month directing the FDA to accelerate access to psychedelics
Trump turns over new leaf in GOP drug policy with marijuana, psychedelics orders
Trump signs order to speed up review of psychedelic drugs for mental health treatment
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