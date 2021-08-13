BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Epsilon Variant Up Next To Cover For Vaxx Deaths & Potatohead Biden Begs OPEC To Pump More Oil
Aimless News
Aimless News
432 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
160 views • August 13, 2021
Get Paid For Posting Memes, Easy Way To Make Some Cash - https://aimlessnews.com/MemeMoney

Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco

Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate

Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList


Sources used in video:

Ever here of Unisyn voting solutions - https://www.intrepidresearch.net/post/business-partner-of-chinese-communist-party-owns-american-elections-company

More proof covid is a hoax - https://therightscoop.com/this-is-lunacy-fed-up-border-patrol-agents-leak-insane-video-from-facility-housing-illegals-near-the-border/

Where is AOC, illegals getting shitty food - https://www.westernjournal.com/biden-sued-feeding-illegal-immigrant-children-raw-undercooked-food-dilapidated-facilities/

Leftist professor arrested for lighting fires - https://www.breitbart.com/environment/2021/08/11/former-criminal-justice-professor-arrested-for-allegedly-setting-fires-near-massive-dixie-fire/

Small win in senate against CRT - https://www.theepochtimes.com/one-democrat-joins-all-gop-senators-vote-to-pass-anti-critical-race-theory-amendment_3943830.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=CFP

Why did they use 2010 census in 2020 election - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/10/stunning-video-explanation-dr-douglas-frank-shows-how-the-2010-census-was-used-to-create-the-algorithm-that-fabricated-the-2020-electronic-vote-outcome/

Dominion just messed up by filing suit - https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/10/dominion-election-oan-newsmax-overstock-503199

Another variant there is no test for - https://nypost.com/2021/08/12/deadly-lambda-covid-19-variant-could-be-vaccine-resistant/

Epsilon variant coming in september to cover up vaxx deaths - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/epsilon-variant-kill-shot-be-released-american-people-september-exclusive-federal-leo-insider

Fauci says all your freedoms are gone - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/10/anthony-fauci-says-now-is-the-time-to-eliminate-individual-freedom-in-the-united-states-forced-vaccinations-are-now-required/

Oops CDC busted for bullshitting - https://nationalfile.com/cdc-admits-it-overcounted-floridas-covid-cases-by-nearly-10000-counted-entire-weekend-as-one-day/

CNN falls for womans scam - https://trendingpolitics.com/cnn-raises-230k-for-struggling-mother-of-three-only-to-find-out-that-she-doesnt-have-kids-crugg/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN

You can't make this up, Potatohead begs for more oil - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/11/for-six-months-biden-has-shut-down-u-s-oil-production-today-biden-asks-opec-to-pump-more-oil/

More Hunter drip footage leaked - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9881213/Unearthed-video-shows-naked-Hunter-Biden-claiming-Russian-drug-dealers-stole-laptop.html

Get your kids out of public schools - https://thepostmillennial.com/report-baltimore-high-schoolers-due-to-graduate-perform-math-reading-at-grade-school-level

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1424568611004239875


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
sgt reportproject veritasopecx22reportepsilonthe salty cracker
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia&#8217;s &#8220;last resort&#8221; nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia’s “last resort” nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

Lance D Johnson
New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

Ramon Tomey
The UN&#8217;s double standard: A case study in censorship

The UN’s double standard: A case study in censorship

Ava Grace
OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

Chase Codewell
The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

Mike Adams
Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy