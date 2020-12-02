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Berkey® Lookout Bottle Coffee Test
BerkeyCleanWater
BerkeyCleanWater
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100 views • December 02, 2020
On the box of the Berkey® Lookout Bottle the very first bullet point is the following:

"Keep drinks warm or cold up to 12 hours".

We wanted to take that claim and test it using the most precious morning drink ever made...coffee.

Watch this video as we compare three different bottles. Which one do you think will have the warmest coffee after 12 hours?

To learn more about the Berkey® Lookout Bottle please visit the following link.

https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/collections/berkey-water-filter-accessories/products/berkey-lookout-vacuum-insulated-bottle

__________

Please visit the Brighteon Store to continue supporting this video platform

https://bit.ly/2CIq6VN

__________

Sign up for my water quality checklist and Receive a Future Discount Code

https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/pages/water-quality-quiz

__________

Have you been thinking of getting a new Berkey® but you’re not sure where to start and you're tired of wasting time on the wrong websites?

Let me be your guide!

I'll show you the right steps on how to find the best for your situation.

Contact me: https://www.berkeycleanwater.com
__________

Follow Berkey and get info on water purification

https://gab.com/Berkeywaterfilters

https://parler.com/profile/berkeycleanwater/

https://mewe.com/p/berkeywaterfilter

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Keywords
berkey water filterberkey waterberkey clean waterberkey lookout bottleberkey lookout coffee testberkey lookout stainless steel bottle
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy