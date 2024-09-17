BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mass Vaccination and the MURDER of our CHILDREN - Part 7
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9978 followers
4
401 views • 7 months ago

In 2021 a large mass global vaccination campaign commenced in order to inject an experimental "vaccine" into the arms of every human.

This was all part of a pre determined and coordinated agenda by a group of nefarious entities.

First they targeted the adults. Then they went after our children. They used the education system to facilitate their dirty deeds. This was a well orchestrated plan.

3 years down the track, the children that were given these toxic poisons continue to drop dead.

It is well established these poisons are wreaking havoc on the circulatory and immune systems.

Is it any wonder we are seeing so many of our children drop dead??

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
childrenmurderpart 7mass vaccination
