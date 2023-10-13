Create New Account
RFK Jr.: This is my 'Declaration of Independence' | Newsmax
Robert Kennedy Jr. Clarifies Where He Stands on the Second Amendment

"I support the Second Amendment the way that I support every other amendment of the Constitution. And what I've said to people from the beginning is - I'm not going to take anybody's guns away."


Full Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKaeSNNqnt8

2apresidential candidaterobert f kennedy jrnewsmax

