Hong Kong Judge Finds 5 Speech Therapists Guilty of Sedition Over Children’s Books

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https://gnews.org/post/p1jef748d
09/08/2022 WION: A Hong Kong judge has found five members of speech therapists union guilty of sedition for producing a series of illustrated children’s books about a village of sheep