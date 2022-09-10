Hong Kong Judge Finds 5 Speech Therapists Guilty of Sedition Over Children’s Books

https://gnews.org/post/p1jef748d
09/08/2022 WION: A Hong Kong judge has found five members of speech therapists union guilty of sedition for producing a series of illustrated children’s books about a village of sheep
