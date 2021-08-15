BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

In the Psychic Flow Special Guests Sueli and Karl Petry 12Aug2021
Goldylocks Productions
Goldylocks Productions
0 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • August 15, 2021
Carolan Carey has been called “The Psychic Medium of Sarasota” or “SRQ” to all you jet-setters! After doing phone readings from New York to Vietnam – Carolan’s clients refer to her as “that psychic from Sarasota”. Carolan is a platform medium demonstrating her spirit connection at many area venues.

She will be giving short readings to her viewers and listeners as well as inviting exciting professionals from all over the world to have a candid conversation about mediumship, the psychic arts, the paranormal and your well-being.

http://www.carolancarey.com

Carolan’s Venmo: @Carolan-Carey

Karl Petry is known for his accurate Clairvoyance, ability to tune into the past via Retrocognition, and ability to read objects and photographs via Psychometry. He participates in paranormal investigations, working with paranormal investigators to assess haunted locations and photographic evidence of paranormal phenomena.

Karl is a believer in Survival After Death, proven to him by the ghosts he has experienced. On occasion he works with other psychics. When psychics “feel” something at a site, they look to him for more information, for he is able to see the entities with a high degree of clarity. He is able to communicate with some of the entities via Telepathy. Some resist communication, while still others gesture and point or just stare as if lost.

https://occult-world.com/karl-petry

Sueli S. Petry, Ph.D is a Psychologist and has her own practice in New Jersey. In the past she’s played various roles in Karl’s films, She, along with a team of psychologists, have written psychology text books used by universities throughout the world.

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/sueli-s-petry-highland-park-nj/55993
Keywords
goldylocks productionsin the psychic flowcarolan carey
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia&#8217;s &#8220;last resort&#8221; nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia’s “last resort” nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

Lance D Johnson
New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

Ramon Tomey
Six Lighting Options for Power Outages, EMP Events

Six Lighting Options for Power Outages, EMP Events

Edison Reed
Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Iva Greene
The UN&#8217;s double standard: A case study in censorship

The UN’s double standard: A case study in censorship

Ava Grace
OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy