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In the Psychic Flow Special Guests Sueli and Karl Petry 12Aug2021
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23 views • August 15, 2021
Carolan Carey has been called “The Psychic Medium of Sarasota” or “SRQ” to all you jet-setters! After doing phone readings from New York to Vietnam – Carolan’s clients refer to her as “that psychic from Sarasota”. Carolan is a platform medium demonstrating her spirit connection at many area venues.
She will be giving short readings to her viewers and listeners as well as inviting exciting professionals from all over the world to have a candid conversation about mediumship, the psychic arts, the paranormal and your well-being.
http://www.carolancarey.com
Carolan’s Venmo: @Carolan-Carey
Karl Petry is known for his accurate Clairvoyance, ability to tune into the past via Retrocognition, and ability to read objects and photographs via Psychometry. He participates in paranormal investigations, working with paranormal investigators to assess haunted locations and photographic evidence of paranormal phenomena.
Karl is a believer in Survival After Death, proven to him by the ghosts he has experienced. On occasion he works with other psychics. When psychics “feel” something at a site, they look to him for more information, for he is able to see the entities with a high degree of clarity. He is able to communicate with some of the entities via Telepathy. Some resist communication, while still others gesture and point or just stare as if lost.
https://occult-world.com/karl-petry
Sueli S. Petry, Ph.D is a Psychologist and has her own practice in New Jersey. In the past she’s played various roles in Karl’s films, She, along with a team of psychologists, have written psychology text books used by universities throughout the world.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/sueli-s-petry-highland-park-nj/55993
She will be giving short readings to her viewers and listeners as well as inviting exciting professionals from all over the world to have a candid conversation about mediumship, the psychic arts, the paranormal and your well-being.
http://www.carolancarey.com
Carolan’s Venmo: @Carolan-Carey
Karl Petry is known for his accurate Clairvoyance, ability to tune into the past via Retrocognition, and ability to read objects and photographs via Psychometry. He participates in paranormal investigations, working with paranormal investigators to assess haunted locations and photographic evidence of paranormal phenomena.
Karl is a believer in Survival After Death, proven to him by the ghosts he has experienced. On occasion he works with other psychics. When psychics “feel” something at a site, they look to him for more information, for he is able to see the entities with a high degree of clarity. He is able to communicate with some of the entities via Telepathy. Some resist communication, while still others gesture and point or just stare as if lost.
https://occult-world.com/karl-petry
Sueli S. Petry, Ph.D is a Psychologist and has her own practice in New Jersey. In the past she’s played various roles in Karl’s films, She, along with a team of psychologists, have written psychology text books used by universities throughout the world.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/therapists/sueli-s-petry-highland-park-nj/55993
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