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Lady's Dream of Christ's Return ~ The Day of The Lord ~ [Zephaniah 1:14].
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114 views • December 28, 2020
She didn't understand her dream; I did.
Her dream was about The Day of The Lord (Zephaniah 1:14). This day is also known as the day Jesus Christ return! He's coming with the clouds (Revelation 1:7) and everyone will see Him. Unlike the coming alien/reptilian anti-Christ "king/god" of those who call themselves "Jews" following the death cult of Judaism and/or Messiah Judaism.
This day will be precedeed by day/s of darkness as the sun and the moon will be turned into complete darkness (Acts 2:20).
TRIBULATION STARTS FALL 2021:
# BRACE YOURSELF:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3UeIKMBcso
[America, you're Babylon].
===
# I Saw the Tribulation (Ken Peters; 2000)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EkigikPBoY
==
# The Man Who Saw the End-Times:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tTRhe8xt6Jk
My other Channels:
# TELEGRAM https://t.me/RacialIsrael
# MINDS https://www.minds.com/intercessor2028/
# UGETube https://ugetube.com/@Intercessor2028
# BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hWVzO4104RTn/
Her dream was about The Day of The Lord (Zephaniah 1:14). This day is also known as the day Jesus Christ return! He's coming with the clouds (Revelation 1:7) and everyone will see Him. Unlike the coming alien/reptilian anti-Christ "king/god" of those who call themselves "Jews" following the death cult of Judaism and/or Messiah Judaism.
This day will be precedeed by day/s of darkness as the sun and the moon will be turned into complete darkness (Acts 2:20).
TRIBULATION STARTS FALL 2021:
# BRACE YOURSELF:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d3UeIKMBcso
[America, you're Babylon].
===
# I Saw the Tribulation (Ken Peters; 2000)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EkigikPBoY
==
# The Man Who Saw the End-Times:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tTRhe8xt6Jk
My other Channels:
# TELEGRAM https://t.me/RacialIsrael
# MINDS https://www.minds.com/intercessor2028/
# UGETube https://ugetube.com/@Intercessor2028
# BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hWVzO4104RTn/
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