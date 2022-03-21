WARNING!!! What Is Happening To Our World

Let's face it our world will never be the same.



9,11 should have woke people up to the corruption, but instead, the majority just believed the narrative the MSM pushed.



The last election should have woke people up, but no they choose to believe MSM.|



The Covid scam should have woken people up but once again the majority believes the lying MSM.



Now we have Russia and Ukraine and possible WWIII, and once again the sheep line up to be fed the MSM narrative.



Everyone should be asking why? Why are these things happening and how are they all connected? There is something that answers that question. It's not a popular answer for many but I believe it to be true. The one thing that answers all the questions as to why the so-called powers that be are doing what they are doing is Peak Oil. I know many of you will blast me for saying this and think we can drill ourselves out of this problem.

But just stop for a minute and imagine if we can't drill our way out of this, That Peak Oil is real, and that world leaders know it.

They would have to start controlling the Earths population. Covid was a perfect test to see if that was possible. Unfortunately for us we proved that it will be easy to control the population through fear.

They would also have to control population growth, again that could be accomplished through pandemics and war.

I explain much of this in the following video, and I don't expect everyone to agree, but Peak Oil is the one thing that answers the question of why all this is happening. And in the eyes of world leaders it has to happen.