Build a Profitable, Online, Naturopathic Health Coaching Business

PSI TV is proud to bring you another star, this time - in the Healing niche Mayim Vega is a Homeschool Mother of 7 Naturopathic Herbalist & Holistic Life Coach Formerly Computer Scientist / Engineer at NASA Ames, Certified in Nutrition & Herbalism by GCNM. Get more info at https://arukah.com/ Mayim: 1. What does a Naturopathic Herbalist do? 2. So what is the problem you solve and who do you solve it for? 3. Does your faith influence your work in any way or have you managed to keep your faith and your work separate? 4. What made you leave the computer science/engineering path, especially one with NASA to move into naturopathic herbalist health coaching? 5. We have an international audience, many of them entrepreneurial curious. Put on your mentor cap for a moment. If someone wanted to walk in your footsteps and be in the health coaching space? What training or experiences would you suggest they pursue? 6. Is there anything else you would like to share? 7. How can folks access connect with you? -~-~~-~~~-~~-~- Please watch: "edutainment " https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUFU9... -~-~~-~~~-~~-~-