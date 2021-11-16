Judy Mikovits PhD has Antidote for Vaccine Toxins Monkey Virus

Judy Mikovits PhD; Antidote for Vaccine Toxin and Warns Against Dangerous Fake One

Nazi Fauci

Aids

“Well, they’re synthetic, they’re gene therapy, number one. They’re not vaccines, they don’t meet the legal or scientific definition of a vaccine, which is usually a piece of a virus or a bacteria or an ‘attenuated virus’, means weakened, you took out the part that usually kills you and then you use that in a vaccine…



“The simple answer is they are injecting in you a deadly synthetic virus. Synthetic virus. You are expressing the deadliest – the spike protein from HIV, the XMRV and SARS, so the three deadliest plandemics of our time. You’re injecting the disease and you are shedding and spreading it, if your immune system cannot break down that synthetic lipid nanoparticle.



“It’s a synthetic virus. It’s not a vaccine, never was, never was intended – and it’s why we’ve been spreading the news.”