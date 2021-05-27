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AWESOME SHORT FILM about BEAVERS! Must WATCH then share it!
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20 views • May 27, 2021
I really wanted to enter into the myrodereel2020 competition to try and win some rode microphones and other filming equipment, . . . but I didn't have a rode microphone to use for my video so I couldn't enter!😓 But anyway, this is my short film that I created with a little help from the rest of my family!! 😁😀Hope you enjoy this short film about beavers!! Please share this video with your friends and family!
⭐ ⭐ Get your gear at: https://berkeleychefs.com/shop
PRE-LAUNCH FIRESIDE CHAT RECORDED LINK: https://youtu.be/AGqRc7LAUk4
▶ Make sure to subscribe and hit the bell🔔: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
▶ Join our list: https:berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
▶ ~ Please watch ~ Playlist of breakfast recipes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ote0shmf7Mg&;list=PLUaQ-tq3AVKZyq85M6D8UNL2l17Xm_y3D
If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
⭐ ⭐ Get your gear at: https://berkeleychefs.com/shop
PRE-LAUNCH FIRESIDE CHAT RECORDED LINK: https://youtu.be/AGqRc7LAUk4
▶ Make sure to subscribe and hit the bell🔔: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
▶ Join our list: https:berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
▶ ~ Please watch ~ Playlist of breakfast recipes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ote0shmf7Mg&;list=PLUaQ-tq3AVKZyq85M6D8UNL2l17Xm_y3D
If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
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