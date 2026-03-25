3.25.26 - What in the $#!!*@! is going on in the Senate? Senator Husted joins live!

Apparently John Thune is going to keep the Easter recess scheduled, even if we still haven't funded DHS or passed the SAVE Act. Do Senate Republicans have a clue what they're doing? We ask one of them LIVE Wednesday morning, when OH Senator Jon Husted joins!



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