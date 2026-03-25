3.25.26 - What in the $#!!*@! is going on in the Senate? Senator Husted joins live!

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Apparently John Thune is going to keep the Easter recess scheduled, even if we still haven't funded DHS or passed the SAVE Act. Do Senate Republicans have a clue what they're doing? We ask one of them LIVE Wednesday morning, when OH Senator Jon Husted joins!
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