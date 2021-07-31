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UNREAL: New South Wales Australia, Officially Turns Into An Ironclad Police State To Make Sure No One Leaves Their Homes During Lockdowns, Military Called In
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70 views • July 31, 2021
Police State in Sydney New South Wales . . . . I have always heard they don't have enough man power!!! Hmmm . . . this tells us a different story when it comes to COVID!!
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