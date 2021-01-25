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My Dinner With Andre: "We Are Bored" (SansMemetics theater vers.)
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12 views • January 25, 2021
a GREAT clip from the film: "My Dinner with Andre" (1981)
"OK. Yes, we are bored. We're all bored now. But has it ever occurred to you Wally that the process that creates this boredom that we see in the world now may very well be a self-perpetuating, unconscious form of brainwashing, created by a world totalitarian government based on money, and that all of this is much more dangerous than one thinks?"
"OK. Yes, we are bored. We're all bored now. But has it ever occurred to you Wally that the process that creates this boredom that we see in the world now may very well be a self-perpetuating, unconscious form of brainwashing, created by a world totalitarian government based on money, and that all of this is much more dangerous than one thinks?"
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