Claiming that humans cause climate change is a fraud, says Prof. Ian Pilmer

Ian Rutherford Plimer, Australian geologist and Professor emeritus at the University of Melbourne, from the Honorary School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences says:

“We’re dealing with a fraud, a scientific fraud from day one.”

“Fact #1: No one has ever shown that human emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) drive global warming.”

“And if it could be shown, then you would have to show that the 97% of emissions which are natural, do not drive global warming.”

“Game over.”

“We hear the propaganda that increases of the ‘gas of life’ [carbon dioxide (CO2)], a trace gas in the atmosphere, will bring a disaster, and that we will have runaway global warming.”

“We’ve known for 200 years, from chemistry, that it is the exact inverse.”

“… We can show that when we have natural warming, … 650 to 6,000 years LATER, we had an increase in carbon dioxide (CO2).”

“It’s NOT carbon dioxide (CO2) that drive temperature.”

“It’s the exact inverse.”

