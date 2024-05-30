Create New Account
NESARA – GESARA (Part Two) | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 5/30/24
Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:


- The truth about the revaluation of the system


- Will those with Dinars and ZIM dollars become rich?


- The rules of men vs. truths


- Be wise – money is your lifes energy


- A brief revisit of money as debt and the Federal Reserve – Nothing Federal about it and there is no Reserve!


- Gold and Silver


