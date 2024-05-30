NESARA – GESARA (Part Two) | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 5/30/24

Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:





- The truth about the revaluation of the system





- Will those with Dinars and ZIM dollars become rich?





- The rules of men vs. truths





- Be wise – money is your lifes energy





- A brief revisit of money as debt and the Federal Reserve – Nothing Federal about it and there is no Reserve!





- Gold and Silver





BUY GOLD - BUY SILVER - BUY NOW - BUT BUYER BEWARE!

https://www.kepm.com/40kfootview

Be prepared, informed, empowered and protected

FREE PhD CONSULATION

“This is where I buy my precious metals” – JMC





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/