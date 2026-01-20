Application of bible doctrine is rooted in accuracy of the WORD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #117; Our study has taken us into 1Corinthians chapter 1, the focus on becoming a DOER of the word means you have to be accurate with your study and understanding. There is Cosmic System wisdom and Divine Wisdom, Satan always has a counterfeit. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!