$14 million/ year daily murder at BARC Houston
Amanie K9
Published 19 days ago

https://www.thepetitionsite.com/takeaction/405/960/208/

BARC Houston has highest kill rates in the nation for $14 MILLION/ year taxpayers money. They are asking for 47 MILLION more with ZERO oversight or accountability. WE DEMAND an INDEPENDENT AUDIT NOW. Mayor and council of Houston befriend Damianoff and look the other way 


corruptionmurdergovernmentfraudwasteanimal welfare

