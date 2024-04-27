Create New Account
Trump advisor predicts what Biden really meant with Stern show debate remark | Eric Bolling
Published Yesterday

Trump advisor Jason Miller predicts what Biden really meant with Stern show debate remark | The Balance.  After bizarre and jumbled comments to Howard Stern appeared to include sentiment that he'd like to debate Trump, Biden raised more questions than answers about his fitness for office and Democrats' campaign plans. Trump Senior Advisor Jason Miller joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to weigh in.

eric bollingnewsmaxjason millerthe balance

