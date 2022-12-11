Explaining what an "Image" means, in most of the published English bible, by reading from Isaiah 44:13.
https://textusreceptusbibles.com/Matthews/23/44
Special Thanks to veed.io for their free tier Text To Speech (TTS) service.
This video would have been much more difficult to make without it.
-
video clips used:
-- Fair use and fair dealing (<10% of original work):
youtube.com/watch?v=85lqH2DerJc
youtube.com/watch?v=9-2mXHlcS7I
youtube.com/watch?v=9Lm_2XYqCwo
youtube.com/watch?v=ANv5UfZsvZQ
youtube.com/watch?v=FHo3rPgqRHo
youtube.com/watch?v=fwmVG9X9uvU
youtube.com/watch?v=gdtZv3XROnc
youtube.com/watch?v=Kuowzpq6oHo
youtube.com/watch?v=kVmp0uGtShk
youtube.com/watch?v=mclbVTIYG8E
youtube.com/watch?v=nIU8wew3Ax8
youtube.com/watch?v=wQHSyGYe_XQ
youtube.com/watch?v=r2vVsF4LS_I
youtube.com/watch?v=tF4DML7FIWk
vimeo.com/102482573
odysee.com/@fullmovies:7/The-Patriot-2000
-- Attributions Required:
vecteezy.com/video/1624972
vecteezy.com/video/1625129
vecteezy.com/video/1625175
vecteezy.com/video/1625179
vecteezy.com/video/1625188
vecteezy.com/video/1803901
vecteezy.com/video/2168287
vecteezy.com/video/4715966
vecteezy.com/video/5225228
vecteezy.com/video/6102173
vecteezy.com/video/8102582
vecteezy.com/video/10249630
videvo.net/video/457679
videvo.net/video/993998
videvo.net/video/1007944
videvo.net/video/1111119
-- Public Domain:
pexels.com/video/close-up-shot-of-pine-tree-branch-1841455/
pexels.com/video/footage-of-people-and-surroundings-of-the-busy-time-square-street-3202634/
pexels.com/video/spotting-the-landing-of-an-airplane-on-the-runway-in-montreal-canada-airport-3678380/
pexels.com/video/hong-kong-s-a-symphony-of-lights-5396816/
pexels.com/video/a-woman-kneeling-in-front-of-a-buddhist-altar-5592581/
pexels.com/video/a-time-lapse-of-a-man-driving-5955235/
pexels.com/video/two-woman-decorating-a-fir-tree-with-christmas-ornaments-and-balls-6183912/
pexels.com/video/city-traffic-in-a-time-lapse-video-6464757/
pexels.com/video/6614770/
pexels.com/video/woman-blowing-money-away-7710819/
pexels.com/video/people-browsing-on-their-phone-7987510/
pexels.com/video/sea-water-sailing-ship-9570700/
pexels.com/video/punks-kissing-in-toilet-10188489/
pexels.com/video/man-browsing-facebook-on-mobile-5201209/
archive.org/details/timber_in_the_northeast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.