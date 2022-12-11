Create New Account
Isaiah 44
Published 17 hours ago

Explaining what an "Image" means, in most of the published English bible, by reading from Isaiah 44:13.


https://textusreceptusbibles.com/Matthews/23/44

Special Thanks to veed.io for their free tier Text To Speech (TTS) service.

This video would have been much more difficult to make without it.

-

beastimageof

