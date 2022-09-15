Situation Update, Sep 15, 2022 - How to find PEACE in a time of global WAR

0:00 Intro

9:25 Serious Topics

29:35 Tuomas Malinen









- Beware of instigators who are trying to whip up #violence or some sort of insurrection

- We have spotted infiltrators pretending to be conservatives - something is being staged

- A major event is coming that is designed to infuriate conservatives

- Do not allow your emotions to be manipulated or exploited

- Democrat congressman Tim Ryan appears to call to "kill" MAGA republicans

- Sen. Hirono appears to be calling for mass #shootings at abortion clinics - "call to arms"

- Democrats are trying to whip up violence and then blame Trump supporters

- UN begging Russia to export fertilizer so that Europe doesn't starve

- Fascinating interview with economist Tuomas Malinen







