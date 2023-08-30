Dr. Peter McCullough | Hope For America - Reawaken America Tour - Miami

Dr. McCullough has been a well-known medical voice in the United States and around the world since the rise of COVID-19. Dr. McCullough mentions the media takeover of transexualism in this interview, which has turned the focus away from COVID-19. He describes how a new terminology has emerged around transexualism, as well as the impact of gender-altering procedures and medications on young people. Dr. McCullough goes on to say that, while the media has shifted its focus, symptoms from COVID-19 vaccinations remain genuine, and he continues to treat individuals with diseases including myocarditis and immune system abnormalities. However, as research proceeds, Dr. McCullough shares an innovation that can help those suffering from the consequences of the COVID-19 vaccinations.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.