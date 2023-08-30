Dr. Peter McCullough | Hope For America - Reawaken America Tour - Miami

Dr. McCullough has been a well-known medical voice in the United States and around the world since the rise of COVID-19. Dr. McCullough mentions the media takeover of transexualism in this interview, which has turned the focus away from COVID-19. He describes how a new terminology has emerged around transexualism, as well as the impact of gender-altering procedures and medications on young people. Dr. McCullough goes on to say that, while the media has shifted its focus, symptoms from COVID-19 vaccinations remain genuine, and he continues to treat individuals with diseases including myocarditis and immune system abnormalities. However, as research proceeds, Dr. McCullough shares an innovation that can help those suffering from the consequences of the COVID-19 vaccinations.

