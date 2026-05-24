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King Donald, Massive Arrests & Russia Attacks 05/25/2026
King Donald, Massive Arrests & Russia Attacks 05/25/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Premieres 05/25/26, 04:00 PM

Today Pastor Stan shares important Prophecies showing how President Donald Trump will soon be the President of the “Republic of the United States”. He will have King-Like powers and show us how all these prophecies link together to give us the bigger picture.

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Keywords
donaldrussiaattacksarrestskingmassiveprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00King Donald

02:53Massive Arrests

08:32I Am with You

14:16Trump Declares War

27:10Russian Destruction of America

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