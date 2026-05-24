King Donald, Massive Arrests & Russia Attacks 05/25/2026

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Today Pastor Stan shares important Prophecies showing how President Donald Trump will soon be the President of the “Republic of the United States”. He will have King-Like powers and show us how all these prophecies link together to give us the bigger picture.
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00:00King Donald
02:53Massive Arrests
08:32I Am with You
14:16Trump Declares War
27:10Russian Destruction of America