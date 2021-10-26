© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"THE TRUTH IS WHAT REDEEMS THE WORLD FROM HELL"
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • October 26, 2021
To all nurses, doctors, scientists, law enforcement and educators, in effect to all those whose silence is perpetuating this nightmare, it is time to have the courage to speak the truth. Your silence makes you complicit in this horrendous crime against humanity. Take a look in the mirror and choose which side of history you want to be on.
https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel
https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.