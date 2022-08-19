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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 18, 2022 - Map, Music, Text.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 18, 2022


▪️Russian Armed Forces struck targets in Kharkiv including “Sirko Team” formation's base in Palace of Culture “Zalizhnychnyk”. Several civilians were killed.


▪️AFU shelled Izyum again using butterfly mines and 155-mm western-made shells.


▪️At abandoned Ukrainian positions in the forest area near Izyum, Russian servicemen found a grave of several women executed by AFU.


▪️Russian artillery carried out massive strikes against AFU's 95th Air Assault Brigade near Mazanivka, where fighting continues in the nearest forests.


▪️AFU shelled the area of the hospital in Svitlodars'k. Two civilians were killed, including a 14-year-old boy. Another 12 people were injured.


▪️Russian Aerospace Forces and cannon and rocket artillery hit the concentrations of manpower and equipment in AFU strongholds in Avdiivka and Nevel's'ke.


▪️Having liberated Pisky, Allied Forces are fighting for the strongholds on Donetsk Ring Road and hit Ukrainian formations' positions west of the Donetsk Airport runway.


▪️Russian Armed Forces and DPR People’s Militia units continue their attempts to break up AFU defence in Vuhledar direction. Russian Aerospace Forces regularly engage the targets.


▪️In Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian Armed Forces struck Ukrainian positions near Orikhiv, the Vasylivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.


Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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