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timtruth UK Windsor England Covid VAX Center Oct 11th Protesters Mark Sexton & 2 Colleagues ARRESTED
Tim Truth
https://rumble.com/v1o0rg6-uk-covidcrimestoppers-anti-genocide-protesters-arrested-for-exposing-crimin.html
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/UK-VAX-CENTER-SHUTDOWN-SHOWOFF:5
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6TTl1xPHtnex/
UK CovidCrimestoppers Anti-Genocide Protesters ARRESTED For EXPOSING Criminal Vax Centers