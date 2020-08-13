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Christian Song- Money Made Man Mad!
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7 views • August 13, 2020
Money Made Man Man, is a Christian song about how money and the pursuit of wealth has steered humanity away from God. Although it's a fun song, but the message is a serious one. Are you chasing after money each day? If so, make the decision today to stop playing the materialism game.
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