DISTRICT JUDGE DESTROYS QUALIFIED IMMUNITY RULING - Here's the Deal
America at War
Published 18 hours ago

"Qualified Immunity" only protects ﻿#Police﻿, Judges, and Politician's assets! It protects them financially...


But it also requires a Dereliction of Duty by ﻿#Criminal﻿ PROSECUTORS to keep them out of PRISON where they belong!


You see.... A Federal PROSECUTOR is currently REQUIRED to file charges on Police under 18 U.S.C. § 241 and 242...


The very SAME PROSECUTORS who will prosecute YOU knowing that you are innocent, will refuse to charge their criminal friends (The police & Politicians) under this statute that was expressly written to punish rights violating criminals within government


It's time for THE PEOPLE to take over prosecuting these cases against the POLICE and the PROSECUTORS who refuse to charge them under 18 U.S.C. § 241 and 242 as they are REQUIRED BY LAW to do, which makes them provably complicit in the crime.


original video:

DISTRICT JUDGE DESTROYS QUALIFIED IMMUNITY RULING

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IJywYN74bE4/


