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Battle For Mariupol: Azovstal On Fire, Provocation In City Port Revealed
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140 views • April 07, 2022
Civilians in the areas secured by the DPR share their stories and testify on war crimes committed by Ukrainian nationalists. (LINK, LINK, LINK, LINK) The mop up operations in the city of Mariupol continue. According to the official representative of the DPR People’s Militia, about three thousand soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including nationalist regiments, are currently besieged in Mariupol. The center of the city and almost all administrative buildings have come under the control of Russian and DPR troops.
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