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SHAD / Project 112. US Government experimenting on the military.
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21 views • January 28, 2022
Ever heard of SHAD/Project 112? In a 2005 interview with Gary Null, veteran Tom Berger brings up SHAD (Shipboard Hazard and Defense), which involved chemical and biological experimenting on unknowing members of the military; silence was the rule. Berger served in Vietnam during 1966-1968.
From the archives of Gary Null
From the archives of Gary Null
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