With Trump.. Joe Rogan states how much better things were
Joe Rogan has said: "[With Trump]... unemployment was down. Business was booming. Regulations were being relaxed. More things were getting done. When you look at it from a policy perspective, what he did on paper was effective."

https://twitter.com/unusual_whales/status/1690392951510491136?s=20

