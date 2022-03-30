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Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης - Η Σταυροπροσκύνηση απαλλάσσει από τα Δαιμόνια
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89 views • March 30, 2022
Πέφτω, κάνω τό Σταυρό μου, Ἄγγελο ἔχω στό πλευρό μου. Φίλος τοῦ Θεοῦ λογιοῦμαι καί κανένα δέ φοβοῦμαι!
Ἡ ὁμιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε τήν Γ΄ Κυριακή τῶν Νηστειῶν, τῆς Σταυροπροσκυνήσεως, 31 Μαρτίου 2019 στίς 10:30 πμ., στήν αἴθουσα "ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΙΑ" τοῦ χριστιανικοῦ συλλόγου "Ἅγιος Ἰωσήφ ὁ Ἡσυχαστής".
Ἡ ὁμιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε τήν Γ΄ Κυριακή τῶν Νηστειῶν, τῆς Σταυροπροσκυνήσεως, 31 Μαρτίου 2019 στίς 10:30 πμ., στήν αἴθουσα "ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΙΑ" τοῦ χριστιανικοῦ συλλόγου "Ἅγιος Ἰωσήφ ὁ Ἡσυχαστής".
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