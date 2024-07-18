Geoengineering Whistleblower ~ Ex-Military ~ Kristen Meghan, Hauppauge, NY, January 18th, 2014

NOTE: Please be patient as Kristen has received an overwhelming number of emails for lab requests and will answer them all as soon as possible.





Kristen Meghan, Ex-Military, former Air Force Sr. Industrial Hygienist/Environmental Specialist. Her job was Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) was 4BOX1, Bio-environmental Engineer.





I AM WHO I SAY I AM ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9x-u7H6kEGM





Kristen gave a ground breaking presentation of what she had discovered about Geoengineering / Chemtrails while serving her Country.

This BRAVE young lady has put her livelihood / life on the line for us.