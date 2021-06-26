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2 + 2= 5 ?? What if it is TRUE
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2 views • June 26, 2021
The radical lefty + post modernists have been arguing using specious reasoning that 2+2=5 ... If this was the case, then physics would cease, and the Universe would be thrown into utter disarray.
Math works, and is practical, the fact that progressives want to deny this is indicative of how they desire to burn everything functional to the ground.
#progressives #postmodernism #math
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Math works, and is practical, the fact that progressives want to deny this is indicative of how they desire to burn everything functional to the ground.
#progressives #postmodernism #math
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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