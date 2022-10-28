Jesus Doesn't Seem to Agree With People in Rich Countries Being Christians!

Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus:https://bit.ly/33WgS1d

And when Jesus saw that he became very sorrowful, He said, “How hard it is for those who have riches to enter the kingdom of God! For it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.” And those who heard it said, “Who then can be saved?”





But He said, “The things which are impossible with men are possible with God.” Luke 18:24-27